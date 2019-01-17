‘Flash freeze’ will turn rain to snow in Central Kentucky this weekend

A winter storm that could bring around two inches of precipitation will arrive in Central Kentucky early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s the second straight weekend the Lexington area will get a winter hit; 1 to 2 inches of snow fell last Saturday, according to weather service reports.
Rain combines with uncharacteristically high temperatures Saturday morning, weather service meteorologist Ryan Sharp said. Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday and areas in southern Kentucky could see highs in the 60s, he added.
The heavy rain Saturday could lead to some flooding issues, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Because of the potential of a flash freeze that could drop temperatures by 30 degrees, snow will enter the forecast by Sunday morning, Sharp said.
“Be prepared,” Sharp warns. “We’re calling for around an inch of snow in (Lexington), and you could see some higher values.”
Before the snow, the Lexington area could receive a mix of freezing rain and sleet, according to Bailey. The flash freeze potential could turn things “awfully icy,” he said.
Bailey added the winter storm is a “monster that impacts a large chunk of real estate across the country.” The system has been named Harper.
The Lexington-Fayette County Division of Emergency Management has advised residents to avoid going outdoors Saturday night through early Sunday morning because of the “bitterly cold temperatures.”
Precipitation is projected to end by late morning Sunday, but don’t expect temperatures to rise, Sharp said.
Another arctic front with “bitterly cold air” has the potential to reach Central Kentucky by the middle of next week, according to Bailey.
Comments