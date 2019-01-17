What’s that noise? It’s blasting in downtown Lexington. Find out when and where.

The west side of downtown Lexington could get a bit louder in the next two months.
The city of Lexington is warning residents that construction on the Lexington Convention Center and Rupp Arena complex will require minor blasting. Work began this fall on the west side of the complex closest to the Oliver Lewis Way bridge.
Small blasts will occur “intermittently over the next two months between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m,” according to the city. A whistle will sound five minutes before and five minutes after the blast.
An exact schedule of the blasting is not yet known.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The area west of the complex where the Jefferson Street bridge once stood will be covered with large mats to prevent flying rock and suppress dust in the area, the city said.
The more than $241 million renovation and expansion of the Lexington Convention Center will not be completed until November 2021. Both Rupp and the convention center will remain open during construction.
The designs include a new wedge-shaped exterior for Rupp Arena and 200,000 square feet of ballroom, meeting, exhibition and hospitality space. Rupp Arena will also get new seating, new club house spaces and other upgrades.
Comments