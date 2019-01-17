Two children injured in crash, including baby found on floorboard; Lexington man charged.

A 5-year-old child and 8-month-old baby were injured following a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway Wednesday, and a 43-year-old Lexington man was charged with multiple felonies.
State police say Nathan Stevens was traveling on the parkway around 5:15 p.m. with the two children when he attempted to exit onto the William Natcher Parkway in Beaver Dam.
Stevens lost control of his 2012 Dodge Ram truck and struck a guardrail, which flipped the truck into a ditch, according to state police.
State police found the children injured inside the truck and transported both of them to Ohio County Hospital in Hartford, police said. The baby was ejected from the car seat and found on the floorboard under the front passenger seat of the truck.
According to state police, Stevens was determined to be under the influence and he was arrested. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence with aggravating circumstances, two counts of wanton endangerment, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, failure to use child restraint device and not having insurance, police said.
He has been placed in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.
The children were treated and Cabinet for Health and Family Services released them to their mother, state police said.
