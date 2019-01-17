Police investigating after 17-year-old girl shot at Lexington apartment complex

Lexington police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday night.
Officers were called to the apartment complex at 2845 Palumbo Drive at about 8:45 p.m. after it was reported that a girl had accidentally shot herself, police Lt. Brian Peterson said.
When officers arrived, they found the girl suffering potentially life-threatening injuries, Peterson said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators are still working to determine whether or not the shooting was accidental, Peterson said. Police have been told several people left the apartment where the shooting occured before police arrived, he said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone who was in the apartment at the time or has information related to the shooting is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Comments