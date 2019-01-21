Thousands march through Lexington in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Frigid temperatures did not dampen the spirits of thousands of people who walked through downtown Lexington Monday morning in the 2019 Freedom March.
The Freedom March, part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, departed Lexington Center’s Heritage Hall at 10 a.m. and marched through downtown.
Thousands of Freedom March participants, led by civic leaders such as Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, , moved through downtown Lexington in celebration of of King and his message of peace and equality.
“Let’s have some peace on Earth, that’s what we need,” said Michael McNeal, who was among the marchers Monday.
The National Weather Service reported a temperature of 13 degrees at 10:00, just prior to the beginning of the March.
