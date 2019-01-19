Winter storm moves in. How much snow can we expect, and when?

Another winter storm is pushing into the state today and is bringing torrential rains and heavy snows. It’s a very wild setup that may even bring near blizzard conditions to some areas later tonight.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are out for the entire region through early Sunday.
Additional counties may be added to the warning as new data arrives today.
This is a multifaceted storm we are dealing with. Here’s a breakdown of what we are facing today:
- Heavy rains of 1″-3″ will fall across the region today. This may cause local flooding issues to develop. If you live in a low-lying or flood prone area, stay alert.
- Some thunder is even possible as temps make a run at 60 in the south and southeast.
- Cold air quickly crashes into western and northern parts of the state during the afternoon, changing rain to snow.
- A steady band of moderate to heavy snow works from west to east across the state into early Sunday. That band of snow gets lighter across eastern Kentucky.
- A swath of significant snow is likely to fall across parts of western and central Kentucky. That’s oriented from southwest to northeast.
- Wind gusts of 35-45mph will be likely and that may create near blizzard conditions for a few hours this evening into the wee hours of Sunday for some areas.
- With temps dropping through the 20s and into the teens, a flash freeze is likely. Throw snow on top of that and travel conditions go downhill quickly. I would not be surprised if a few roads are briefly closed.
- Snow showers taper to flurries on Sunday as temps struggle to get out of the teens. Wind chills will be single digits to near zero at times.
- A quick hitting flake maker may zip into western Kentucky Sunday evening.
Here’s my current call for snowfall through Sunday morning:
I know we are tracking a current winter storm, but another is potentially lurking a few days from now. This system can dump snow and ice on us by Wednesday.
