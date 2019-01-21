YMCA of Central Kentucky offers help for members affected by government shutdown

As the partial government shutdown stretches on, the YMCA of Central Kentucky has announced they are doing what they can to help their members who are affected.
Federal employees who are going without pay as a result of the shutdown will be able to visit one of the association’s branches in Lexington or Frankfort to discuss financial assistance with child care or their YMCA membership payments, according to a news release.
“What’s unique about the YMCA is that we do not turn anyone away because of an inability to pay,” said David Martorano, C.E.O. of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “We offer financial assistance on an individual basis, which can be used for programs such as swim lessons, after school child care or YMCA memberships.”
Federal employees who were considering joining the YMCA but are being limited by the shutdown may also qualify for assistance, according to the release.
“We know that this time is stressful for those families directly impacted,” Martorano said. “We’re here to help.”
