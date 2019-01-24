Townhouses approved on Pasadena Drive over neighbors’ objections

A proposal to build seven townhouses on a vacant lot on Pasadena Drive got its first approval Thursday from the Urban County Planning Commission despite objections from some neighbors.
The planning commission voted 7-1 to grant a zone change for 375 Pasadena Drive from a low-density residential zone to a residential zone that allows townhouses. The zone change must be approved by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.
The rectangle-shaped property stretches between Pasadena Drive and Hill N Dale Road. The entrance to the development is planned for Hill N Dale. Three townhouses would be located near Hill N Dale and four more would be toward the back of the property. The center would hold a retention pond.
Matt Carter, of Vision Engineering, who represents JLG Land Co., the owner of the property, said neighbors and the city’s traffic engineers raised concerns about an entrance on Pasadena because it is directly across from Stone Road, creating a dangerous intersection.
“We have agreed not to make that connection,” Carter said.
Carter said JLG Land has agreed to place a hedge or a fence along one property line to buffer the townhouses from single-family houses in the area, Carter said.
The city’s planning staff had recommended approval of the zone change.
Several neighbors said they were concerned about additional traffic in the area. Concrete barricades were placed on the now-vacant lot because people were driving through the property, neighbors said during the meeting.
Jessica Bartley lives on Hill N Dale and said she moved there because traffic in her neighborhood in the Hamburg area made it impossible for her children to play outside. Bartley said the property should remain single-family.
“We don’t want 50 new people moving in this area,” Bartley said.
Chrispin Gabriel, who lives on Hill N Dale, said the townhouses would create too much traffic in the neighborhood.
“Pedestrian connectivity is a good thing,” Gabriel said. “I don’t think traffic connectivity is the best thing for the neighborhood ... Quality of life will decrease. I will sell my house and move if this development happens.”
Carter said seven townhouses would not add a lot of traffic to the area.
He also pledge to meet with the neighborhood prior to filing a final development plan. That final plan would also address drainage and other issues.
Carolyn Plumlee was the only member of the commission to vote against the zone change.
