Fayette County schools closed Friday due to ‘widespread illness’

Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Friday due to “widespread illness.”
The school system announced Thursday night that classes would be canceled and that “custodians will make use of the time tomorrow to deep clean and sanitize all our schools.”
Absences were monitored throughout the week and the school system reported it had seen a “downward trend.”
“Student attendance was less than 90 percent at 19 of the district’s schools today – including four of our six high schools,” the school system said on Facebook. “Absences were higher than average at all but three schools district-wide.”
Classes in Jessamine County were shutdown Thursday and Friday due to illness.
Kentucky health officials reported earlier in January that flu activity in the state had been designated as “widespread.”
