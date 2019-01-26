Small plane goes down at Calumet Farm

The Lexington Fire Department and police responded to Calumet Farm Saturday afternoon, after a small airplane went down.

Two people were on board the plane and appeared to have only minor injuries, the Lexington Police Department said in a Twitter post.

The plane was forced to land because of engine failure, police said.

The plane had been approaching Blue Grass Airport to land when the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m., said airport marketing coordinator Tiffany Hart. She did not know where the plane’s flight originated.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Because the plane was not on airport property, there were no flight interruptions, she said.

The two people were taken to a local hospital to be checked, WKYT reported.

The plane is a Beechcraft Bonanza, which apparently seats up to six people.

Emergency vehicles rushed to Calumet Farm Saturday afternoon after reports of a plane down on the property. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com