Small plane goes down at Calumet Farm

The Lexington Fire Department and police responded to Calumet Farm Saturday afternoon, after a small airplane went down.
Two people were on board the plane and appeared to have only minor injuries, the Lexington Police Department said in a Twitter post.
The plane was forced to land because of engine failure, police said.
The plane had been approaching Blue Grass Airport to land when the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m., said airport marketing coordinator Tiffany Hart. She did not know where the plane’s flight originated.
Because the plane was not on airport property, there were no flight interruptions, she said.
The two people were taken to a local hospital to be checked, WKYT reported.
The plane is a Beechcraft Bonanza, which apparently seats up to six people.
