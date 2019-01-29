Three people found dead of apparent drug overdoses at Lexington apartment

Three people were found dead Tuesday afternoon at an apartment off Georgian Way in Lexington, according to police.
The deaths appear to have been caused by drug overdoses, Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. The Fayette County coroner’s office will determine the official causes of the deaths, Angel said.
Paramedics were called to the apartment on Georgian Way at 1:08 p.m., according to the Lexington Fire Department.
The three people were discovered by an apartment manager who was doing a welfare check, according to LEX18.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
