With snow on the ground and temperatures dropping, how are Lexington roads?

Overnight snow in Lexington has created some traffic issues that could stick around due to declining temperatures.
From midnight to 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Lexington police responded to 14 non-injury collisions, one injury collisions and two motorists needing assistance, according to police Lt. Andrew Daugherty.
One lane of Nicholasville Road at Lowery Road is closed after a driver struck a fire hydrant, Daugherty said. Water has been gushing from the hydrant all morning and police are working on controlling the situation.
Interstate 75 was also “looking rough earlier,” Daugherty said.
“The ramps are still sketchy. Slow down on the ramps especially,” he added.
As temperatures continue to drop during the day, police have warned drivers to take extra precautions.
“The thing we’re worried about is the temperature will drop and that could cause some weird anomalies, especially with bridges,” according to Daugherty.
Temperatures will stay in the single digits for most of the day Wednesday and may fall to around 4 degrees at 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill readings may come in at minus-15 to minus-20 Wednesday in Lexington and surrounding areas. WKYT reported sub-zero wind chill numbers could be around until Thursday evening.
A wind chill advisory is in affect until 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather services said wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Blue Grass Airport flights to and from Chicago with United Airlines have been canceled Wednesday due to the weather, which has also greatly affected Chicago and other Midwestern cities.
