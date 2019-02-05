Juvenile charged after incident with officers at Fayette Mall was partially captured on video

A 16-year-old has been charged with assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly punched and injured a Lexington officer at Fayette Mall Saturday, police said.
Police are reviewing the incident, spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. The juvenile’s father has accused an officer of unnecessarily hitting the juvenile during the the arrest and posted widely shared video on Facebook. That video shows a juvenile on the ground at the mall, and an officer’s partially obscured arm repeatedly raising and lowering as handcuffs were applied to the moving teen.
Lexington police said the video posted to social media does not show the entirety of what happened.
Two officers were working an off-duty assignment Saturday and were asked by mall security to investigate a group of disorderly juveniles, Angel said..
Prior to the action recorded on video and posted on Facebook, the 16-year-old juvenile struck and injured one of the officers in the face, and then continued to punch and wrestle him while on the ground, Angel said.
The video showed one of the arresting officers telling observers, “sit down” and telling one person recording the incident to back up. Names of the officers were not released by police.
The juvenile was charged with third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief, Angel said.
Antonio Taylor, the father of the 16-year-old arrested, would not comment on the charges Tuesday. He has asked on Facebook for witnesses to come forward.
“(The Lexington Police Department) can’t get away with punching my 16-year-old son ... several times,” he said on Facebook shortly after the incident.
Taylor said his son is well-mannered and did not deserve what happened.
The police department is still reviewing the incident, Angel said.
