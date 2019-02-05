Landlord finds man in vacant Lexington house. Special police unit intervenes. He escapes.

A landlord who was checking on his vacant Chestnut Street house located a man inside whose response to Lexington officers set off a confrontation before he escaped, police said.
When officers initially responded, the suspect became aggressive and struggled with officers before going back into the residence, indicating he is armed, said Sgt. Donnell Gordon, a police spokesman. No officers were injured.
Officers backed off and called in a specialized emergency response unit to deal with the man and secure the residence.
“We ask for residents to stay away from the area until we can figure out what exactly is going on and hopefully have a peaceful ending to the situation,” Gordon said while the operation was underway.
The unit discovered the man had escaped the house prior to the police setting up their perimeter. The unit searched the home and the attic.
Police began searching the surrounding area. The suspect was considered armed and dangerous.
Among the charges possible is burglary. He may have been squatting, police said.
