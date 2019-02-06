Lexington police officer injured in a mud-filled tussle with man resisting arrest

A Lexington police officer was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a fight with a man that police were attempting to detain.
The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Executive Drive and Thunderstrick Drive near Winchester Road, where police noticed a vehicle broke down facing the wrong direction on Executive, according to Lt. Andrew Daugherty. The man immediately got out of his vehicle when police arrived and was acting suspicious, Daugherty said.
As three police officers were investigating to determine if the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an officer looked in the window of the car and saw something suspicious, according to Daugherty. It was not disclosed what the officer saw.
“He started asking questions and it went south from there. He became aggressive and they fought him in a mud hole on the side of the road,” Daugherty said.
One of the officers suffered a leg injury and was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, police said.
The man was tased and handcuffed in the muddy ground. He has been charged with resisting arrest, third-degree assault and possession of a stolen firearm, Daugherty said. The man’s identity has not been disclosed.
