Lawsuit: Vets falsified dates on X-rays of horses for sale at Keeneland for more than a decade

Veterinarians at one of Central Kentucky’s largest practices falsified the dates on the X-ray images of horses sold at the Keeneland public auctions for more than a decade, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Fayette Circuit Court.
Some veterinarians at the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington intentionally altered the dates on which digital X-rays of horses for sale were taken “in order to make it appear the X-rays were taken within three weeks the sale. In fact, those X-rays were older than that,” the suit alleges.
“The original digital X-rays were then intentionally destroyed and deleted from the mobile radiograph machines by those same veterinarians,” the suit says.
Hagyard did not return a call for a comment.
Keeneland maintains a repository of the X-rays. Buyers rely upon those X-rays when they purchase horses at the Keeneland sale and other auctions. The X-rays must be submitted 21 days before the horse is sold at Keeneland’s fall yearling sale and 15 days before horses are sold at other sales.
As a result of the altered X-rays, “bidding on horses at the Keeneland sale was, in essence, the functional equivalent of playing Russian roulette,” the class-action complaint claims.
“If those X-rays aren’t valid, there’s no telling what animal is being bought,” said Mason Miller, the Lexington attorney who filed the suit. “It’s so important that the terms of sale at Keeneland require the sellers and the consignors to warrant that those X-rays are accurate or a buyer is entitled to rescind the sale. …So if it had been known and evidence hadn’t been destroyed, every buyer could have asked for their money back.”
The suit says “thousands of buyers” participated in the sale based on their belief that the repository of X-rays contained authentic records, and “had they known it was a sham, they never would have participated in the sale in the first place,” the suit says.
The suit seeks money for all the allegedly defrauded victims.
In addition to Hagyard Davidson McGee, the suit also names veterinarians Drs. Michael T. Hore, Robert J. Hunt, Dwayne Rodgerson and Michael Spirito, who are all partners at Hagyard Davidson McGee. The accounting firm Dean Dorton Allen Ford, which provides computer and information technology services for Hagyard, is also named as a defendant. The accounting firm had no comment when contacted Thursday.
Keeneland is not listed as a defendant “because I don’t have any evidence to date that they knew this was going on,” Miller said. “From what I understand, they were surprised and not very pleased to learn that this had been going on inside their repository.”
In addition, “John Does 1-100” who represent unidentified sellers and consignors of horses sold at Keeneland, are listed as defendants.
An Illinois resident named Tom Swearingen, a horse buyer and trainer, is the plaintiff who brought the complaint.
Swearingen alone paid more than $400,000 for 24 horses from January 2007 to September 2016, according to a list included in the suit.
Had he known about the altered X-rays, Swearingen “would not have participated in the Keeneland sale in the first place and never would have bought any of the aforementioned horses,” the suit says.
The suit does not allege that buyers bought horses that were injured in some way.
“We don’t know because the vets destroyed all of the original X-ray records,” Miller said. “We don’t know if a buyer bought a horse that was in a condition that was different that was depicted in the X-ray or not. And we’ll never be able to know because the folks who fraudulently altered the X-rays destroyed the evidence.”
Some of the allegations in the suit filed Thursday became public through a 2017 suit filed in Fayette Circuit Court. A trial date has not been scheduled in that case. Some veterinarians allegedly admitted to modifying X-ray dates to the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners.
That board’s code of ethical conduct says that veterinarians “shall not engage in fraud, deceit or misrepresentation in the practice of veterinary medicine.”
Keeneland’s sells about a half billion dollars in thoroughbreds at its annual horse sales, and more than $25 million in commissions and fees are paid to consignors, sellers, veterinarians and the sales agency itself, the suit says.
