He is charged in connection with one of two fires at the same business. See what led to his arrest.

A Nicholasville man has been charged in connection with one of two fires that happened at the same business.
Gregory Casey, 30, was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree arson and third-degree burglary, according to Fayette District Court records. He was lodged in the Fayette County jail but posted bond later on Friday.
Casey is charged in connection with the Feb. 7 fire at H&H Racing on Brentwood Court, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The fire was ruled as arson by the Lexington Fire Department.
Before that Feb. 7 fire, in a surveillance video recording from nearby businesses, a SUV in the parking lot was similar to a 2014 Chevy Equinox owned by Casey’s mother, WKYT reported.
In the Dec. 26 fire, a video surveillance recording depicts someone talking on a cell phone just before the fire, the station reported.
Police were able to track the use of a cell phone in the area of Metro Towing on Angliana Avenue, then Brentwood Court 20 minutes before the fire, then back to Metro Towing and finally to Nicholasville in the vicinity of Casey’s home, WKYT reported.
Casey is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday before Fayette District Judge T. Bruce Bell.
