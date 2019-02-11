Fayette County

Brothers accused of throwing or pushing a woman onto a busy Lexington road

By Greg Kocher

February 11, 2019 09:51 AM

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.
By
Up Next
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.
By

Two brothers are accused of throwing or pushing a woman onto Winchester Road over the weekend, according to Fayette District Court records.

Michael Douglas Whisman, 58, and and his brother Harold Lee Whisman, 57, were arrested and charged early Sunday with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, according to court records.

Late Saturday night, the two men grabbed and threw or pushed Michael Whisman’s girlfriend onto Winchester Road, according to a police report filed in the court records.

The woman suffered injuries to her nose and right knee and was later treated at a hospital for head and possible neck injuries, the police report said.

“Winchester Road is heavily traveled and the victim’s life (was) in danger due to the potential of getting hit by a vehicle,” the police report said.

In addition, the woman lost consciousness due to the fall, “and does not remember how she got to the other side of the road, enhancing the risk of death,” the police report said. “The victim was outside in 27-degree weather for an extended amount of time while unconscious.”

Greg Kocher

Greg Kocher has been at the Lexington Herald-Leader since 1997. He covers state and federal courts, and some breaking news. From 1997 to 2016, he was a regional reporter who covered counties adjacent to Fayette County.

  Comments  