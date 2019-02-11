Brothers accused of throwing or pushing a woman onto a busy Lexington road

Two brothers are accused of throwing or pushing a woman onto Winchester Road over the weekend, according to Fayette District Court records.
Michael Douglas Whisman, 58, and and his brother Harold Lee Whisman, 57, were arrested and charged early Sunday with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, according to court records.
Late Saturday night, the two men grabbed and threw or pushed Michael Whisman’s girlfriend onto Winchester Road, according to a police report filed in the court records.
The woman suffered injuries to her nose and right knee and was later treated at a hospital for head and possible neck injuries, the police report said.
“Winchester Road is heavily traveled and the victim’s life (was) in danger due to the potential of getting hit by a vehicle,” the police report said.
In addition, the woman lost consciousness due to the fall, “and does not remember how she got to the other side of the road, enhancing the risk of death,” the police report said. “The victim was outside in 27-degree weather for an extended amount of time while unconscious.”
