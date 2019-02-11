Fayette County

Fugitive wanted for Texas murder is caught in Kentucky. Find out where.

By Greg Kocher

February 11, 2019 09:32 AM

A Texas fugitive wanted for murder was arrested by Lexington police over the weekend.

Jerry W. Greer, 38, was arrested Saturday afternoon after police received an anonymous tip that he was staying at the LaQuinta Inn on Stanton Way.

Officers began surveillance of the motel and around 3:30 p.m., Greer exited. He was placed under arrest without incident, police said in a release.

Greer was wanted for the September shooting death of 29-year-old Edna McWhorter in Channelview, Texas. Several witnesses told deputies that McWorter had been arguing with Greer outside a nightclub when they saw him grab a handgun and shoot her in the chest, according to Fox 26 television station in Houston.

The woman’s mother told Fox 26 that McWorter had pressed sexual assault charges against Greer before she was shot.

Greer was last seen driving away in a dark-colored Ford Mustang. He was wanted by the sheriff’s office in Harris County, Texas.

Greer was also wanted in Texas for a parole violation.

