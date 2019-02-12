Employee of Lexington chicken restaurant diagnosed with hepatitis A

An employee at a Lexington chicken restaurant has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Lexington-Fayette Health Department.
As a result of the diagnosis, health officials are recommending anyone who ate at Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken between Jan. 23 and Feb. 8 get a hepatitis A vaccination.
It is “relatively uncommon” for customers of a restaurant to get infected with hepatitis A because of a food handler with the virus, according to the health department.
The infected employee is not currently working at the restaurant and will not return to work until they are medically cleared, according to the health department. The health department is working to help provide vaccinations for workers at the restaurant.
An outbreak of hepatitis A in Kentucky that began in November 2017 has caused nearly 4,000 people to get sick statewide, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Symptoms of hepatitis A, a contagious virus of the liver, include fatigue, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The hepatitis A vaccination is available at pharmacies and through medical providers, and those needing help getting vaccinated can contact the health department at 859-288-2483.
