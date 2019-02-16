Mayor Linda Gorton made a bet with a former WWE star. Why he’ll soon be wearing a UK jersey.

It looks like a Tennessee mayor will be heading out on the town in Lexington wearing Kentucky blue sometime soon.
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs agreed to a friendly wager before Saturday night’s University of Kentucky-Tennessee matchup.
The loser agreed to take the winner out to lunch in the winning team’s city, wearing the winning team’s jersey.
UK beat the Volunteers 86-69 Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
Both mayors are new to the office, but while Gorton has a long history in Lexington city government, Jacobs became famous as his WWE wrestling alter-ego Kane.
Gorton and Jacobs talked a little smack before the game.
“Y’all are going down tonight, Mayor,” Jacobs tweeted.
“Looking forward to having you in Lexington for lunch,” Gorton countered. “You’ll look great in UK blue!”
Jacobs congratulated Gorton and the Cats “on an outstanding performance” after the game, tweeting that he was “looking forward to the rematch on 3/2 @TBArena...and to lunch in Lexington.”
