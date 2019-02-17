Two dead in accident on Harrodsburg Road

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Harrodsburg Road
Police were called to the scene of the accident shortly after 8:41 a.m. on Harrodsburg Road. Two people died in the accident that occurred in the 1800 block of Harrodsburg Road at the Southside Technical Center, Lexington police said.
Lexington Police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The Fayette County Coroner’s office has not yet released the names of the two people killed.
