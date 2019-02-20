Festival with ‘A-list music’ coming to Keeneland by producers of Forecastle, Bonnaroo

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Keeneland for a new event this August, and horses aren’t involved.
AC Entertainment, founders and producers of Bonnaroo and producers of Forecastle, introduced a new music event — Railbird Festival — that will take place Aug. 10-11 at Keeneland. Music acts are expected to be released next month, VisitLex president Mary Quinn Ramer said.
Festival planners say Railbird will feature a mix of rock, Americana, folk and bluegrass music at two stages on the Keeneland grounds, as opposed to inside the racetrack gate, paddock or infield areas. Bourbon will also play a spotlight role at Railbird with distillers’ on-site special, exclusive offerings.
While ticket information will be released later, Railbird will offer VIP and general admission horse-related experiences, excursions and meals, and even off-track betting, according to a news release.
“Railbird Festival will bring A-list music and Lexington’s best this August — Keeneland, Kentucky bourbon, local cuisine and craft beer,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton in the release. “I look forward to seeing our city shine in the national spotlight.”
The word “railbird” is a horse-racing term for a racetrack regular who sticks close to the action. To “ride the rail” is to do the same at a concert, and Railbird is encouraging all attendees to get in on the action.
The two-day festival is expected to draw 15,000 to 20,000 people and the hope is for it to become an annual, three-day event, said Ramer.
The impetus for a Lexington music festival came after an examination of what the city was lacking to attract visitors.
“About 18 months ago, we did an audit of Lexington as a destination and one of the many recommendations was to create a signature festival,” she said. “While there are many locally known festivals and events, we didn’t have anything quite to the level to bring people in for overnight stats, to make a weekend of it.”
After the collapse of the popular Moontower music festival after 2017, she and others realized they needed to recruit professional help to establish Railbird.
Enter AC Entertainment, a nationally recognized festival producer that created Bonnaroo in 2002 and helped grow Louisville’s Forecastle into “one of the coolest festivals in America,” according to Rolling Stone. AC also produces several other festivals in the area, as well as more than 1,000 concerts each year.
“This iconic setting at Keeneland in a city like Lexington, Kentucky, and these visionary leaders who make it all work, from bourbon to horses to bluegrass and everything in between,” said AC Entertainment president Ashley Capps in the release. “We couldn’t be more excited for this new venture.”
Other music events in Kentucky include Lexington’s Red, White & Boom, as well as Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond and the just-announced Hometown Rising.
Co-producing Railbird is David Helmers, who said the festival will become a point of pride for the community and a tourism draw. Helmers became one of the co-owners for Lexington’s Moontower Music Festival in 2016, prior to its last year.
In June after the demise of Moontower, Helmers told the Herald-Leader he thinks a Lexington rock festival would be able to find an audience.
“The potential for a music festival here is great,” Helmers said. “We live in a very unique and wonderful place, and I believe we can celebrate that with a first-rate music festival that presents great musical talent while showcasing the very best that our region has to offer.”
For more information on Railbird Festival, visit RailbirdFest.com, and stay up-to-date on Railbird news on Facebook and Instagram @RailbirdFestival and Twitter @RailbirdFest.
