Parts of several busy Lexington roads closed because of flooding

Lexington police urged drivers not to travel through flooded areas Wednesday morning.
West High Street at South Broadway, near Rupp Arena, was shut down around 6:30 a.m. due to high water. Lexington police also closed Bryan Station Road between Johnston Road and Muir Station Road for around 45 minutes at 7:30 a.m. after rain caused a crash, according to Lt. Andrew Daugherty.
High water was reported on Sir Barton Way at Meeting Street, which is near Frederick Douglass High School, and parts of Russell Cave Road may be flooded as well, police said.
Other locations that could experience flooding in Lexington include Meadowthorpe, Dunbar High School, Thoroughbred Acres, Veterans Park, Cardinal Hill, Cadentown, Northland and Highlands, according to Accuweather.
“Don’t drive through the water,” Daugherty said. “It moves a lot faster than you’d think.”
A flood advisory is in effect in Fayette County until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. About 1.55 inches of rain are expected in Lexington through Thursday morning. according to the National Weather Service.
WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky through Wednesday night.
