Ball Homes proposes 336 apartments near Hamburg in Lexington

Ball Homes proposes to build 12 apartment buildings with 336 apartments at 6600 Man o’ War Boulevard, in the Hamburg area.
In an application filed with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Planning Commission, attorney Nick Nicholson, representing Ball Homes, said that the vacant property should be rezoned from “community center” to a mix of “expansion area residential” zones.
The property is located just north of the intersection of Polo Club Boulevard and Man o’ War Boulevard and consists of about 28 acres.
“Primarily, this project epitomizes Lexington’s guiding principle to increase the density of residential developments in areas that can handle the density and to develop vacant land” in the city’s core area where development is allowed, Nicholson said in the documents.
The proposal is expected to come before the planning commission in March.
“If approved, this will add a much needed multi-family component to the entirely single-family developments,” the letter says.
The project would include an “abundance of community open space,” according to the developers. Included would be 15 acres of open space and greenway buffer between the property and adjacent neighbors. About 22,000 square feet of recreational facilities would be built in the project.
