Bluegrass Sports Commission fires CEO and orders financial review

The Bluegrass Sports Commission has terminated Chief Executive Officer Brian Miller after discovering “possible inappropriate business activities” as the commission struggles with a $1.3 million shortfall stemming from the Barbasol PGA Tournament this summer.
In a letter dated Feb. 15 to the Bluegrass Sports Commission Board of Directors, the board’s executive committee said it was undergoing a management review and “comprehensive review of its operations.” The letter, which was obtained by WKYT, said the executive committee decided to cancel Miller’s contract after it met with Miller regarding “operational and financial activities.”
It’s not clear when Miller was fired.
The letter said board members met with commission staff regarding “possible inappropriate business activities.” The board decided the executive committee should conduct a thorough review of business transactions and a financial audit. The findings of the executive committee will be presented to the full commission board, the letter said.
The Bluegrass Sports Commission, a nonprofit that brings the Bluegrass State Games and other sporting events to Central Kentucky, was a key sponsor of the Barbasol PGA Tournament in Jessamine County in July. The event was managed by bd Global, which is headed by former Bluegrass Sports Commission chairman Brooks Downing.
The letter said Bluegrass secured $1.3 million in sponsorships for the PGA event but has not yet been paid by bd Global.
Downing was key to bringing the PGA event to Kentucky and was board chairman at the time, the letter said. Downing stepped down from that post after bd Global got the contract to manage the event.
Downing hired Miller as executive director.
Calls to Miller, Downing and members of the commission were not immediately returned.
Miller’s name has been removed from the Bluegrass Sports Commission website.
