More rain, possible flooding and high winds are headed this way

Storms and more heavy rain will blow through the Bluegrass this weekend, bringing the renewed possibility of more flooding.

And this time, says WKYT-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey, there could be strong winds.

Bailey said winds of up to 50 mph “will become an issue Saturday through Sunday morning.”

Heavy rain is expected to begin late Friday and continue through Saturday morning.

Much of the state, including Central Kentucky, will be under a flash flood watch from 1 a.m. until late Saturday night. Streams and areas with poor drainage could get flash floods, particularly with Saturday night’s storms, the National Weather Service said.

Bailey said the state can expect 1 to 4 inches of rain, depending on where you live. Southern Kentucky could get the most. Lexington should see “lighter rains” with one to two inches falling Saturday, Bailey said.

Then strong to severe thunderstorms could roll in with a cold front Saturday evening.

Bailey said the strong winds combined with saturated ground could also cause some trees to be uprooted.

Ross Raterman, a certified arborist and president of Dave Leonard Tree Specialists, said “most tree failures, even in high wind situations, ... are due to structural defects or decay in the trees.”

“I don’t think wet soil conditions are ever just a reason to cut down your tree,” he said.

While uprooted trees are not a common occurrence, Raterman said movement in the soil around the roots of a tree would not be a good sign and would warrant a call to a certified arborist.

And, he said, in high winds, “all bets are off” when it comes to falling limbs.

After the storms pass, Bailey said the weather looks “much, much drier Sunday into next week.”