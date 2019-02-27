He lost a bet. Now this Tennessee mayor is wearing blue and white. In public.

He talked smack on Twitter prior to the University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against the University of Tennessee on Feb. 16.
But when UK beat the Vols, the mayor of Knoxville, Tenn., didn’t back away from a bet he made with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, a former WME wrestler, bought Gorton’s lunch Wednesday and donned a UK t-shirt with “Jacobs” on the back.
Prior to the February game, the two agreed the losing mayor would buy the other lunch while wearing the opposing team’s colors.
“I must admit, it feels good to win and to see Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs in that wonderful shade of UK Blue!” Gorton wrote on Twitter Wednesday.
With a UK-Tennessee rematch slated for Saturday, the two made a second wager over lunch at Kentucky Sports Radio Bar and Grill.
The mayor of the losing team will make a donation to the children’s hospital of the mayor’s choice. If UK wins, Jacobs will make a donation to UK Children’s Hospital. Kentucky Sports Radio will match the donation.
Gorton said Wednesday’s lunch was more than just bets and basketball.
“But, in all seriousness, it was great to meet with Mayor Jacobs and talk about ways in which our two communities can work together,” Gorton said.
Jacobs towered over the petite Gorton, who told the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council during a Tuesday work session she was looking forward to collecting on the bet.
She was also curious to know how big Jacobs, who wrestled under the name Kane, really was.
“It will be interesting to stand next to him, he’s close to 7 feet tall,” Gorton said.
Jacobs, though, is not the only one who can throw a punch.
Gorton, a retired nurse, earned a brown belt in Taekwondo when her husband was stationed in South Korea.
