Lexington homicides hit record high. Then, violent crime plummeted. Here’s how.

A partnership created in 2018 — following a year with the most homicides in Lexington history — has helped significantly curtail violent crime in the city, according to authorities.
In January of last year, the Fayette County Violent Crime Task Force was created with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to focus on the city’s most violent offenders and reduce crime.
The efforts of the task force played a role in a 13 percent decrease in violent crimes in Lexington from 2018 to 2017. The decrease includes a reduction in homicides (down 21 percent), robberies (down 21 percent), aggravated assaults (down 11 percent) and shootings (down 23 percent), according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Following a record 28 homicides in Lexington in 2017 and 20 in the first seven months of 2018, there have been just five in the last seven months.
Mayor Linda Gorton said Lexington in 2018 had its lowest rate of serious crimes — murder, rape and robbery — in six years.
“Lexington is one of the safest cities of its size in the country,” Gorton said Thursday.
Participants in the task force, which include the U.S. attorney’s office, the Fayette commonwealth attorney’s office, Lexington Police Department, Fayette County sheriff, ATF, FBI and DEA, arrested 88 people in 2018 following investigations of violent offenders and drug traffickers, according to the U.S. attorney.
The task force met regularly to share information, discuss cases and investigations and coordinate efforts, said U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan.
Duncan said 50 illegal firearms have been removed from the streets through the task force and the city has seized nearly $200,000 of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.
“That benefits not only Lexington, but the entire Central Kentucky community,” he said. “Through our collective efforts, I believe we are making a difference.”
