Coroner at accident with train and pedestrian on Jessamine-Fayette line

The Lexington Fire Department has confirmed an accident involving a train and a pedestrian near the Fayette - Jessamine County line., according to WKYT.
The Fayette County Coroner’s office was at the scene, the television station reported.
Crews received the call about the accident around 8:20 a.m.
The accident occurred somewhere along the tracks between Waveland Park and Brannon Crossing, WKYT-V, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner said.
