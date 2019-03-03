Fayette County

Coroner at accident with train and pedestrian on Jessamine-Fayette line

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

March 03, 2019 09:55 AM

The Lexington Fire Department has confirmed an accident involving a train and a pedestrian near the Fayette - Jessamine County line., according to WKYT.

The Fayette County Coroner’s office was at the scene, the television station reported.

Crews received the call about the accident around 8:20 a.m.

The accident occurred somewhere along the tracks between Waveland Park and Brannon Crossing, WKYT-V, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner said.

