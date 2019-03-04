WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ coming to Rupp Arena for first time in 9 years

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be among the top-billed wrestlers when WWE makes its return to Lexington next month for ‘Monday Night Raw.’
The April 29 date at Rupp Arena will be the first time ‘Raw’ has come to Lexington in nine years. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship last October to battle leukemia, and he announced late last month he is in remission. He has not made his wrestling return.
Rollins won the 2019 Royal Rumble match and will vie for the WWE title at Wrestlemania on April 7. He has previously held the WWE Championship belt, claimed the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice and won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times.
Other names featured on the billing include Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss.
The last WWE event to be held in Lexington was in January when A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan were headliners in the ‘Smackdown’ house show, which was not televised.
It will be the first time ‘Monday Night Raw’ has been at Rupp since July 2010, in a billing that included John Cena, Edge and Randy Orton.
‘Raw’ airs live each Monday on the USA Network.
