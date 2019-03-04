WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ coming to Rupp Arena for first time in 9 years

FILE - In this April 3, 2016 file photo, Roman Reigns holds up the championship belt after defeating Triple H during WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Reigns says his leukemia is in remission and he’ll be returning to the WWE ring. The 33-year-old, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoai, made the announcement Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at a WWE Raw event in Atlanta. The Dallas Morning News via AP Jae S. Lee