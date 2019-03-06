Fayette County

Missing Lexington man reportedly found dead at scene of Maryland crash

By Mike Stunson

March 06, 2019 11:51 AM

A missing Lexington man was found dead following a single-vehicle interstate crash in Maryland, according to media reports.

Avery Smothers, 31, was reported missing March 3 after leaving Kentucky Feb. 26 to visit family in Maryland, WKYT reported. His mother told WKYT, ‘It’s like he vanished.’

About 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, a Chevrolet Tahoe was found down an embankment off Interstate 58 in Cumberland, Md., according to Herald-Mail Media. Smothers’ body was found at the crash site, the Herald-Mail reported.

A witness found the vehicle about 50 yards off the road, CBS Baltimore reported.

A preliminary investigation suggests Smothers was thrown from the vehicle, the Herald-Mail reported. The vehicle traveled 50 yards off the road and struck a tree, rolling numerous times.

Smothers was a father of three, WKYT reported.

