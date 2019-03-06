Thirteen people charged following violent robberies, including one in Lexington

Thirteen people have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection to violent robberies of 15 commercial businesses, including one in Lexington.
On Dec. 23, 2016, three Hispanic men entered Beat the Clock Tax Service on Versailles Road in Lexington, according to Lexington police. One of them produced a gun and both victims inside the business were bound and robbed. The suspects took cash from the victims and fled in a Ford Explorer, police said in 2016.
Those three suspects were among the 13 people who were charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. The suspects primarily targeted Hispanic-owned convenience stores and markets in North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana and Kentucky.
Twelve of the 13 suspects are from Nashville, Tenn.
Five of the defendants were also charged in the shooting death at a Bowling Green, Ky., store, the attorney’s office said.
“These defendants are off the street because of outstanding work by the FBI and the Bowling Green Police Department,” stated U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Our families and our commonwealth are well-served by both.”
The defendants include:
Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, 34, from Nashville
Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, 29, from Nashville
Jose Adan Mejia Varela, 31, from Nashville
Lillian Yamileth Duron, 24, from Nashville
Estrellita Soto, 35, from Nashville
Elmer Manuel Ordonez Sanchez, 25, from Nashville
Elvin Fernando Lopez Sanchez, 26, from Nashville
Javier Alexis Mejia Varela, 27, from Nashville
Brandon Michael Maldonado-Caro, 25, from Nashville
Alex Antonio Maldonado-Rodriguez, 34, from Nashville
Junior Esteban Bueso, 39, from Nashville
Jose Javier Cedillo-Sales, 28, from Nashville
Jamie Cedillo-Sales, 23, from Snow Hill, N.C.
