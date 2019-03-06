Lexington police investigating after incident on Carlisle Avenue sends man to hospital

Lexington police are investigating after an incident on Carlisle Avenue sent a man to a local hospital.
Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Carlisle Avenue for a report of a person down in the street. When they arrived, they found an injured man, police Lt. Matt Brotherton said.
Investigators believe the man had an interaction with a car that led to his injuries, but are still working to determine what happened, Brotherton said.
Information on the extent of the man’s injuries has not been released.
The police department’s collision reconstruction unit responded to the scene of the investigation, Brotherton said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
