Southbound I-75 shut down after crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Southbound Interstate 75 was shut down in Fayette County Saturday night, after a crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Lexington police Lt. Nathaniel Muller said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. near Exit 113, when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles.
The male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The female driver of another vehicle also was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known, Muller said.
He said the police Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating.
Traffic was being diverted off I-75 onto Newtown Pike.
