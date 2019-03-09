Fayette County

Southbound I-75 shut down after crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Karla Ward

March 09, 2019 08:43 PM

Southbound Interstate 75 was shut down in Fayette County Saturday night, after a crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Lexington police Lt. Nathaniel Muller said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. near Exit 113, when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of another vehicle also was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known, Muller said.

He said the police Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating.

Traffic was being diverted off I-75 onto Newtown Pike.

