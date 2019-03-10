Kentucky environmental contractor stole from employee retirement, health plans, grand jury charged

A Lexington environmental contractor stole money from employee retirement and health plans, a federal grand jury has charged.
The grand jury also indicted Aaron Micah Jamison on charges of fraud, money laundering and improperly storing hazardous waste.
Jamison operated companies called Micah Group LLC and Micah Group Environmental Contractors, which did construction and environmental remediation work, according to the indictment.
The companies had health-insurance and 401(k) programs. The retirement program had 18 participants and $1.19 million in assets as of March 31, 2017, according to the charges.
Jamison allegedly withheld money from employees’ paychecks for health insurance and retirement but didn’t send the money to the plans as required at times.
Jamison stole $32,317 from the 401(k) plan in 2016 and $4,843 from the insurance plan in 2017, the indictment charged.
The indictment also charged that Jamison came up with a scheme to defraud the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on a soil clean-up job in Kansas in 2012 by certifying he’d paid subcontractors when he hadn’t.
Jamison also conspired to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with payments his companies received from the state for dealing with underground petroleum storage tanks, the grand jury charged.
Jamison told the state his companies had done the work properly but that was not correct, according to the indictment.
The most serious charge in the indictment has a maximum sentence of 20 years.
