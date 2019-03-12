LexArts asks Lexington to renew its commitment to the arts

Lexington began its renewed its commitment to the arts Tuesday as LexArts kicked off their FUND FOR THE ARTS CAMPAIGN.
Art lovers, business leaders Mayor Linda Gorton and others were treated to several arts showcases at the Kentucky Theatre from groups like the Lexington Philharmonic, traditional Irish dancers from Bluegrass Ceili Academy, a scene from Bluegrass Opera’s original Mary Todd, a violin concerto featuring Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras and more.
Mayor Gorton told the crowd the arts support over 1,000 local jobs and has an impact of more than $32 million on the local economy. “We cannot live without the arts,” she said.
