Following Michael Jackson documentary, could Lexington’s ‘Thriller’ Parade be in jeopardy?

Lexington is reviewing its annual “Thriller” parade after a new HBO documentary accused Michael Jackson of being a pedophile.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the city is in the earliest stages in its evaluation process of the annual parade, which takes place each October in downtown Lexington.
The city’s Parks & Recreation office will provide recommendations to Commissioner of General Services Geoff Reed, said Susan Straub, director of communications for the mayor’s office.
“We will be talking to community members,” she said. “After the evaluation is complete, Geoff will discuss his recommendations with the mayor.”.
In the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” two men accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as young boys.
Lexington’s Halloween and ‘Thriller’ Parade culminates each year with the annual reenactment of the dance Jackson made famous in 1983. Several hundred zombies dance down Main Street to the iconic Jackson song.
Jackson died in 2009.
