Kentucky woman underpaid taxes by big amount. She faces prison, may have to pay

A Lexington woman has admitted underpaying her federal income taxes by nearly $300,000.
Trini Tran, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District in Lexington to charges of taking part in filing false tax returns for 2014, 2015, and 2016.
Tran gave information to a tax preparer that significantly overstated the amount of business deductions on her tax returns, according to her plea agreement.
Tran either guessed at the amount of deductions or agreed to fabrications, the plea agreement said.
The fraud resulted in Tran underpaying her taxes by $62,953 in 2014; $129,219 in 2015; and $104,257 in 2016 for a total of $296,429, according to the court record.
Tran faces up to three years in prison and could be ordered to make restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
The plea agreement said Tran agreed not to appeal any prison sentence of two years or less.
She is to be sentenced in June.
The court record did not list Tran’s occupation, but she has worked at a nail salon in Lexington. She was a defendant in a 2008 lawsuit in which a Lexington company alleged Tran and a partner had infringed on its use of the name Posh for its salon and spa business.
The complaint claimed Tran owned a salon called Posh Nails on Todds Road. Tran’s attorney said in a response that she worked there but did not own the business.
The two sides settled the lawsuit.
