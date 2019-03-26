Why the Lexington Police Department is softening its policy against visible tattoos

The Lexington Police Department is proposing changes to a policy that automatically disqualifies anyone with visible tattoos from becoming a police officer.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers proposed changes to the policy last week and sent it to the Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge 4 for review. Under the proposal, any applicant to the police department that has a visible tattoo — such as on their arm — could submit a photo of the tattoo to the chief for approval.
The FOP has pushed for years for the department to change the policy, saying it has unfairly prohibited many minorities and former military members from applying.
Sgt. Jason Rothermund, president of the FOP Bluegrass Lodge 4, applauded Weathers and the department for finally making changes to the policy, but said a tweak is neaded so that no one person can determine if a tattoo is allowable.
“Over the past several years, the FOP has solicited the input from community stakeholders, including the NAACP, to increase diversity of our employees,” Rothermund said. “Time and again, the tattoo policy and the automatic disqualification of a minority applicant has been a serious impediment.”
Former local NAACP President Adrian Wallace agreed.
“We have worked closely with the FOP over the past few years to identify ways to increase diversity within the Lexington Police Department,” Wallace said. “Tattoos are now mainstream. They reflect individual expression. It is achievable to have a policy that protects against arbitrary approval, but still safeguards against offensive images and messages.”
Rothermund said a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision said tattoos and body modifications can be negotiated as part of collective bargaining agreements.
The FOP has made suggested changes to the proposed policy. Rothermund said he hopes the FOP and city can come to an agreement so that decisions about tattoos are not based on the discretion of one person.
Other police departments have also had to relax prohibitions on visible tattoos over the years as tattoos have become more main stream and recruitment of police officers has become more difficult.
The Nicholasville Police Department changed its prohibition against visible tattoos more than 18 months ago, said Maj. Chris Cain.
Cain said highly-qualified candidates who had retired from the military were being automatically disqualified because of the prohibition against visible body art. The department had to tweak its policies to make sure it got good candidates, he said.
“The public’s perception of tattoos has changed,” Cain said. “I’ve got one. It’s just not visible.”
Cain said neck, face and hand tattoos are still prohibited. Any arm tattoos that are profane or obscene are also not allowed, he said.
