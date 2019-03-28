Parking, outdoor couches, yard trash bans start in Lexington game street party areas

Anticipating fan celebrations that have led to thrown bottles, couch fires and overturned cars in previous years, Lexington police announced street parking restrictions in party-prone areas for the Kentucky-Houston game Friday night.
Residents of State and surrounding streets also received posted notices on front doors of houses that warned of consequences for leaving furniture or trash outside on yards.
From 9 a.m. Wednesday until 4 pm. Tuesday, April 9, residents are required to remove indoor furniture from the exterior of properties and keep trash and debris, including plastic cups, bottles and other materials, cleaned up from yards. If the material is found in any part of the yards, it will be considered “an unsafe situation that must be addressed.”
If violations are found, the Division of Code Enforcement may need to abate the matter immediately, the city said in the notice. Items will be removed from the property without additional notice. Residents were encouraged to make sure everyone complies.
Police are prohibiting parking from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday on the following streets. Vehicles parked in the areas will be towed at the owner’s expense beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
- Limestone – Avenue of Champions to Maxwell
- Pine Street – Upper to Limestone
- Jersey Street – Euclid to Maxwell
- Maxwell – Upper to Limestone
- Transcript Avenue
- Journal Avenue
- Conn Terrace
- State Street
- University Avenue
- Elizabeth Street
- Crescent Avenue
- Scott Street (meters in front of Fire Department Station 6)
