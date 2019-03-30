Kentucky fans flood State Street to celebrate as Cats move on to the Elite Eight

University of Kentucky fans poured out into the streets around campus in celebration of the Cats’ NCAA men’s basketball tournament win over Houston early Saturday.
Lexington city officials said two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries in the reveling that immediately followed on State Street and in the surrounding area.
By 1 a.m., police said they had arrested one person on State Street for disorderly conduct and another person on Forest Park for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Police shut down State Street and University Avenue at Nicholasville Road as the Sweet Sixteen game ended. They also closed Elizabeth Street between Waller Avenue and Conn Terrace and blocked Crescent Avenue at Waller.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Limestone Street was shut down at the Avenue of Champions for about an hour after the game.
In order to head off the possibility of any damage or fires, the city had collected indoor furniture that had been brought outside on State Street earlier in the day and prohibited parking in the area between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
As of 2 a.m., the city said street sweepers were rolling down State Street as the crowd dispersed.
Comments