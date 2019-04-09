Mayor Gorton: There’s no money for new spending in Lexington’s next budget

Mayor Gorton delivers her first ‘State of the City, State of the County’ speech Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton remarks gives her first State of the City/State of the County speech at the Hyatt Regency Downtown on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton remarks gives her first State of the City/State of the County speech at the Hyatt Regency Downtown on Tuesday.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said her first budget proposal will contain little new spending as the city “resets its spending” to match stagnant tax revenue.

“We are calling this a continuation budget,” Gorton said. “It’s a continuation of our excellent services to our citizens and a continuation of our quality of life and the continuation of outstanding public safety.”

Gorton will unveil more details of her first budget proposal at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council work session. At a media briefing Tuesday morning, Gorton stressed that the city has reigned in spending as the amount it collects in taxes and fees softened over the past 12 months.

“This budget resets our spending,” Gorton said. “Our fixed expenses are increasing faster than our revenue. Our revenue growth is slowing.”

Gorton, who took office in January, ordered a $2 million cut —or less than 1 percent of the total budget — for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 after the city’s revenue — the amount it collects in taxes and fees — fell below projected estimates. She has repeatedly warned there will be cuts in the budget that begins July 1.

After the 2008 recession, the city experienced years of robust growth in tax collections — more than four percent — that brought budget surpluses. But that revenue growth has now slowed.

The city also borrowed to pay for large projects, including $30 million for the ongoing expansion of the Lexington Convention Center, $22 million for renovation of the former Fayette County Courthouse and $11.8 million for Town Branch Commons, a more than two-mile downtown trail that will eventually connect the Legacy Trail and Town Branch Trail.

This fiscal year, the city spent $45 million — more than 12 percent of its current general fund budget of $373 million — to pay off it’s debt. That’s more than the goal of 10 percent.

At the same time, the city’s required payments to the state pension system continue to climb. This year, it will need an additional $3 million for pension payments for city employees.

The council will have until late June to make changes to Gorton’s budget proposal. It’s first budget meeting is Thursday.

Other cities and counties are also struggling with declines in revenue and an uptick in expenses. Louisville Metro Council recently rejected a proposal by Mayor Greg Fischer’s to increase that city’s insurance tax to offset a $35 million hole in Louisville’s budget.

Louisville’s money woes are worse in part because Louisville police and fire are in the state pension system. Lexington has a separate police and fire pension fund that is much better funded than the state pension systems.