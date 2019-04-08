No students injured after two separate crashes involving Fayette County school buses

A Lexington school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon on North Broadway near Interstate 75. Provided by the Lexington Traffic Management Center

No students were injured Monday afternoon when two school buses were involved in Lexington crashes.

Both of the buses, numbers 973 and 974, were carrying Bryan Station High School Students, Fayette County Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. Bus 973 was carrying 38 students and bus 974 was carrying 35 students.

Bus 973 hit the back of another vehicle, Deffendall said. The crash happened on Paris Pike near Interstate 75, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Non injury collision inbound N Broadway at I-75. School bus involved. Right lane blocked under the overpass. pic.twitter.com/crCTANO8oV — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 8, 2019

Bus 974 collided with another vehicle while turning at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Kearney Ridge Boulevard, Deffendall said.