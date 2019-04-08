Fayette County
No students injured after two separate crashes involving Fayette County school buses
No students were injured Monday afternoon when two school buses were involved in Lexington crashes.
Both of the buses, numbers 973 and 974, were carrying Bryan Station High School Students, Fayette County Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. Bus 973 was carrying 38 students and bus 974 was carrying 35 students.
Bus 973 hit the back of another vehicle, Deffendall said. The crash happened on Paris Pike near Interstate 75, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
Bus 974 collided with another vehicle while turning at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Kearney Ridge Boulevard, Deffendall said.
