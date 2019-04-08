Fayette County

No students injured after two separate crashes involving Fayette County school buses

A Lexington school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon on North Broadway near Interstate 75.
A Lexington school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon on North Broadway near Interstate 75. Provided by the Lexington Traffic Management Center

No students were injured Monday afternoon when two school buses were involved in Lexington crashes.

Both of the buses, numbers 973 and 974, were carrying Bryan Station High School Students, Fayette County Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. Bus 973 was carrying 38 students and bus 974 was carrying 35 students.

Bus 973 hit the back of another vehicle, Deffendall said. The crash happened on Paris Pike near Interstate 75, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Bus 974 collided with another vehicle while turning at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Kearney Ridge Boulevard, Deffendall said.

  Comments  

Read Next

Racial issues have plagued UK for years. Will recent protests bring lasting change?
Video media Created with Sketch.

Education

Racial issues have plagued UK for years. Will recent protests bring lasting change?

A protest at UK to help black and low-income students resulted in changes, but will they be enough to transform the racial climate at UK?

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FAYETTE COUNTY

Fayette County

Planning to be near UK campus to watch the Cats play Auburn? Watch where you park.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service