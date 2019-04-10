81-year-old pastor dies following Lexington crash on Man o’ War

Elder Arlester Washington sang during a rehearsal of the Anointed Central Kentucky Mass Choir. Washington was the founder of the group. staff

An 81-year-old pastor died following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at Man o’ War Boulevard and Jocasta Drive, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when a car driven by Arlester Washington crashed with another vehicle. Washington was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died at 2:03 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Washington died from blunt-force trauma, according to the coroner.

Washington is the founder of the Anointed Central Kentucky Mass Choir and was the pastor of Now Faith Worship Center.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In a 2010 interview with the Herald-Leader, Washington said he is a Madisonville native who moved to Central Kentucky from Chicago to fulfill a dream of starting a choir that would bring the state recognition in gospel music.

Washington said of his choir, “the Lord sent me back with a vision to let the world know that there are good singers as anywhere else in Kentucky and good musicians as anywhere else.” The choir was organized in 2010.

Funeral arrangements for Washington were being planned.