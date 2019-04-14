Fayette County

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision in Lexington

Pedestrian safety in Lexington

The city of Lexington has specific rules for some of its heaviest used roads. By
Up Next
The city of Lexington has specific rules for some of its heaviest used roads. By

A pedestrian was killed in Lexington early Sunday in a crash at the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road, according to Lexington police.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when the collision occurred, but it appears the driver had the green light, said Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel.

Police believe heavy rain was a factor in the wreck. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at 4:28 a.m. Police have not yet released the name of the person who died.

Police said the collision was an accident and that no charges had been filed.

  Comments  

Read Next

Shooting in Lexington leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Fayette County

Shooting in Lexington leaves one with life-threatening injuries

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday night in Lexington.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FAYETTE COUNTY
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service