Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision in Lexington

A pedestrian was killed in Lexington early Sunday in a crash at the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road, according to Lexington police.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when the collision occurred, but it appears the driver had the green light, said Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel.

Police believe heavy rain was a factor in the wreck. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at 4:28 a.m. Police have not yet released the name of the person who died.

Police said the collision was an accident and that no charges had been filed.