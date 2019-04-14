Fayette County
Shooting in Lexington leaves one with life-threatening injuries
A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday night in Lexington, police said.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 551 W. 6th St. It was reported at 10:35 p.m.
Police responding to a report of a shooting found the victim outside the apartments, said Lt. Chris Van Brackel.
The victim was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Police have not released the victim’s name and had not made any arrests as of mid-morning Sunday.
