A social media threat involving White Hall Classroom Building at University of Kentucky will lead to an extra police police presence on campus Tuesday, according to the university.

UK Police determined the threat is not credible and it has identified the individual responsible, the university said in a release. It’s not clear if the individual, who is not a student, is in police custody.

Events and classes at White Hall will go on as scheduled Tuesday with extra officers in the classroom building, according to the university.

The threat does not pose a safety concern but the investigation is ongoing, UK Police said.

White Hall is also the building former UK student Haily Loraine Duvall threatened to bomb in November. Duvall was arrested by UK Police, who worked with the FBI on the case.