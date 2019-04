Hundreds of children reach for Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, April 20, 2019. More than 10,000 Easter eggs were given away during the event. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Hundreds of kids got an early start on Easter with an egg hunt Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, which scattered 10,000 eggs in its Recreation Outreach Center.

The church also hosted an egg hunt at its Armstrong Mill Road campus.

Sunday’s weather should be more conducive to outdoor hunting activities than Saturday’s was, with clearing skies and a high of 64, according to the National Weather Service.