British rider leaps to the lead at Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event

Photo slideshow: Cross Country at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Riders compete in the cross country portion of the at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday. Oliver Townend leads heading into day three. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Riders compete in the cross country portion of the at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday. Oliver Townend leads heading into day three.

Almost 35,000 came out to the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday for the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, the annual Olympic-level equestrian competition that features some of the top riders and horses in the world.

After the dressage phase Oliver Townend, of Great Britain, on Cooley Master Class came into Saturday’s cross-country phase in the lead. The top ranking American rider going into cross-country jumping was Boyd Martin on Tsetserleg in third place.

But Martin moved up into second place after the cross-country with a clean ride. He is only 2.6 points behind Townend, less than the penalty for downing one rail in Sunday’s show-jumping finale in the Rolex Stadium.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Sunday; the competition begins at 1 p.m.